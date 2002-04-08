Sonoco Issues 2021 Annual Report

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (: SON), one of the most sustainable diversified global packaging companies, has issued its 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders and announced the date for its 2022 Annual General Meeting. The annual report, entitled Better Than Ever details the Company’s 2021 financial results, its strategy and the complementary $1.35 billion acquisition of Ball Metalpack, a leading manufacturer of sustainable tin-plate food and aerosol containers, along with closures and packaging components.



“Sonoco’s purpose is Better Packaging. Better Life. This means we are committed to creating sustainable packaging solutions that help build our customers brands, enhance the quality of their products and improve the quality of life for our stakeholders around the world,” Howard Coker, Sonoco President and Chief Executive Officer, wrote to shareholders. “We also believe our value-creation strategy – to be the benchmark company for yield and stability in the packaging industry – will make Sonoco Better than Ever.”

Sonoco has mailed its 2021 Annual Report, Form 10-K and proxy statement to shareholders in advance of its annual meeting. The reports can be accessed at the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website at www.sonoco.com.

Annual Meeting Information

Sonoco 2022 Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Center Theater, 212 North Fifth Street, Hartsville, S.C., beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Shareholders are invited to attend in person and those unable to attend can access a live webcast via investor.sonoco.com, under Investor Events section. Those planning to listen should connect to the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start. The meeting webcast also will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Sonoco's website, and a telephonic replay will be available at (855) 859-2056, Conference #8445737, from April 20 at 2 p.m. ET through April 30 at 2 p.m. ET.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial products, healthcare and protective packaging. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.6 billion, the Company has approximately 20,500 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 32 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for four consecutive years. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.