Momentus Leaders to Bring Their Expertise to Panels at SATELLITE 2022 Conference

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced its participation at the SATELLITE 2022 Conference & Exhibition on March 21-24 in Washington, D.C.

Momentus leaders will speak on panels featuring timely topics of the aerospace industry:

John Rood, Momentus Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the How Satellite Leaders are Preparing for the Challenges Ahead panel. This closing discussion of the conference will ask satellite company CEOs how they plan to tackle the industry's most significant challenges, including space access and sustainability.

Negar Feher, Momentus Vice President of Business Development, will join the Honing the Power of Your People panel. The conversation will encourage sharing ideas about how managers can get the most out of their team by creating more visible support and recognition for employees. Feher considers people and culture her professional passions and brings more than 18 years of insight from various business and technical leadership roles.

You can find the schedule of these panels and others at: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.satshow.com%2Fprogram%2F. Conference attendees can also stop by the attendee lounge, sponsored by Momentus, to learn more about the Company.

"We look forward to being part of healthy cross-industry discussions shaping the satellite market," said John Rood, Momentus Chief Executive Officer. "Increasingly capable small satellites and declining launch costs are lowering the barrier to space. We are excited to engage in the SATELLITE 2022 conference to highlight how transportation and in-space infrastructure services will be essential to a growing space economy."

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development. The Company anticipates flying its first Vigoride vehicle to Low Earth Orbit on a third-party launch provider as early as June 2022, subject to receipt of appropriate government licenses and approvals, for which there is no assurance such licenses and approvals will be received, if at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus’ or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “future,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “aim,” “strive,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included in the “Risk Factors” section of Momentus’ registration statement, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

