Oncorus to Present at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. ( ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Dr. Ashburn will also present a corporate overview, which will become available for on-demand viewing on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat, as well as the on-demand corporate presentation, will be available to conference attendees from Monday, March 28 to Wednesday, March 30. Both presentations can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of Oncorus’ website at https://investors.oncorus.com/.

About Oncorus

At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally (iTu) and intravenously (IV) administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet need based on our Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Platform and selectively self-amplifying viral RNA (vRNA)/ lipid nanoparticle (LNP) Immunotherapy Platform.

Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our HSV Platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance systemic activity. Our lead HSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent and its five encoded transgenes, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which could limit systemic toxicities. Our pioneering selectively self-amplifying vRNA/LNP Immunotherapy Platform involves a highly innovative, novel combination of RNA and oncolytic virus-based modalities designed to realize the potential of RNA medicines for cancer. Our lead IV-administered selectively self-amplifying vRNA Immunotherapy clinical candidates, ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, are both currently in IND-enabling studies.

Please visit www.oncorus.com to learn more.



