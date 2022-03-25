Bitfarms to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Monday, March 28, 2022

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.



TORONTO and BROSSARD, Québec, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. ( BITF // TSXV: BITF), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Monday, March 28, 2022, before the market opens.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results. Following management’s formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. Pre-submitted questions may be considered, and interested parties may submit questions at [email protected] through March 25, 2022.

Conference call access:

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link:

Q4 2021 Conference Call

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-866-777-2509 (domestic), 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Bitfarms call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast found here:

Live Webcast

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and will be available for one year, at the above webcast link. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through April 4, 2022 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada (toll free) 855-669-9658 and using access code 4794660. A presentation of the Q4 2021 results will be accessible on Monday, March 28, 2022, under the “Investors” section of Bitfarms’ website.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin self-mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. On February 24, 2022, the Company was further honoured by the TSX-V as a Venture 50 Winner, placing first in the Technology sector.

Operationally, Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with six industrial scale facilities located in Québec, one in Washington state, and one in Paraguay. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play crypto mining company audited by a Big Four accounting firm.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

