ICE Launches Multi-Faceted Global Brand and Advertising Campaign

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today unveiled its global brand campaign, called “Make the Connection,” which further unifies ICE’s businesses under one broad theme.

Elements of the campaign include contributions from a cast of influencers from varied walks of life, united around the powerful idea of making connections, something ICE has done in global markets since its founding in 2000. Buttressing the spot is behind-the-scenes storytelling and social media content bringing to life each part of ICE’s businesses, helping new audiences learn about the company and its global impact.

As part of this effort, ICE has updated its branding across the organization, including the New York Stock Exchange, to highlight the cohesion and interconnectedness of the company’s network of technology driven solutions.

“We founded our company two decades ago around the simple idea of making opaque processes transparent and analog workflows digital,” said Jeff Sprecher, Founder, Chair and CEO of ICE. “Those goals manifested themselves in many ways, with the end result of using data, technology and our expertise to connect people to opportunity. Our new campaign celebrates those connections.”

The new campaign, part of ICE’s two-year “One Company, One Brand” initiative, is led by Stephanie Dobbs Brown, ICE’s Chief Marketing Officer, and created by Prosek Partners’ new strategic branding group, Prophecy by Prosek.

“Over time, ICE’s imprint on global markets has become much broader than its formal name, Intercontinental Exchange, and the brand campaign positions ICE as continually evolving to support the complex needs of the customers we serve,” said Dobbs Brown. “We’re thrilled to tell the ICE story as one cohesive organization while reflecting the company’s longstanding commitment to evolving and uniting its businesses around technology and connectivity.”

The cast of “Make the Connection” includes:

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, who aligns with ICE as a strategic consumer and user of data to create a competitive advantage for his teams -- something ICE’s customers do every day.

Peter Tuchman and Rose Han, who harness data and technology to help customers create value in the equity markets, make connections that raise capital to change the world and help followers grow nest eggs at the same time.

Thomas Healy, CEO of a NYSE-listed company, who deploys capital from his SPAC to usher in the global energy transition to tractor trailers.

Egypt Sherrod, a change maker in the real estate space, who exemplifies the dream of homeownership, which ICE makes more efficient through automation and technology.

Erin Ashley Simon, a pioneer in gaming, who succeeds by redefining the rules of the game, which ICE has done since its inception.

Eduardo Cassol and Roberta Montibeller, the creators and crew of YouTube’s “Odd Life Crafting,” who achieve their ambition of living and working transparently, like ICE’s customers, by setting audacious -- some say “unattainable” -- goals and charting a course to get there.

Nur Robertson, an up-and-coming musician and student of Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment.

With special guest cameo appearances by YouTubers Mark Wiens and the Expedition Evans team (Brett and Jade Evans).

The multi-faceted campaign, which includes a commercial shot on location around the world by cutting-edge director Ahn Vu, begins airing today on linear and digital platforms. Beyond the 60-second spot, ICE’s campaign allows people to learn more about its featured influencers through behind-the-scenes content, audio, out-of-home advertising and social media.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

