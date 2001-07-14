Lasting from Talkspace Announces the Lasting Parenting Guide -- A New App Offering Evidence-Based Approaches for Modern-Day Parenting

Lasting+from+Talkspace, a leading provider of self-guided therapy apps, today announced a new app that helps parents become more confident in their approach to parenting. The app, called the Lasting Parenting Guide, comes at a time when parents are under unprecedented amounts of stress. A recent+study from the American Psychological Association found that more than 70 percent of parents are concerned for their children’s social, academic and emotional development. With the Lasting Parenting Guide, parents and caregivers can access a host of resources that can support their journey to raising healthy, resilient children.

“Today’s parents have an incredibly hard job to do,” said Steven Dziedzic, Founder and SVP of Lasting from Talkspace. “Raising kids used to be done by an entire community, and now many parents are doing everything by themselves. By listening to our customers, we learned that the families in America needed the most help with parenting issues such as anxiety, sibling conflict, and emotion-coaching – so we built an app that applies tried-and-true psychological approaches to help them.”

In beta testing, Lasting’s parenting program was completed by more than 4,000 families with 79% saying it helped them parent more effectively. The Lasting Parenting Guide builds and expands on the success of that program with a dedicated app that includes:

● 100+ self-guided sessions, which are a proven blend of psychoeducation, reflections, exercises, and journaling

● 2 live classes every week, which are guided by licensed therapists, include anonymous group Q&A, and personalized follow-ups

● 30+ mental health prompts designed to help parents practice self-care and emotional regulation

● Robust features for parenting partners, including collaborative Q&A which compares parents’ answers together in the app, and prompts conversation around parenting approaches

● Sessions on a wide variety of parenting topics, including: Attachment, Self-Awareness, Discipline, Anxiety in Kids, Whining and Complaining, Getting Kids to Listen, Strong-Willed Children, and Sibling Relationships

"We took the best of the best therapy modalities for parenting therapy and created self-guided modules and live classes for today's parents,” said Liz Colizza, LPC and Head of Clinical Content at Lasting from Talkspace. “We wanted to create a safe space for parents to feel seen and heard in their parenting journey and offer them digestible and practical guidance. With that in mind, Lasting is a blend of attachment-based therapy, object relations therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and family therapy.”

In an effort to make therapy available to all, the Lasting Parenting Guide is free to download from the Apple+App+Store or Google+Play+Store with its full content library available for a monthly subscription (starting at $29.99/month).

Acquired in November 2020, Lasting from Talkspace established Talkspace’s successful entry into personalized, self-guided apps. The Lasting Parenting Guide adds to Lasting’s existing suite of market-leading self-guided services for couples therapy and individual therapy.

About Lasting

Lasting from Talkspace, a leading provider of self-guided therapy apps, provides individuals, couples, and families with easy access to emotional and relational health resources. Lasting’s flagship product, Lasting for Couples, is the market’s leading couples therapy app and has been downloaded over three million times. The company was acquired by Talkspace in November 2020. To find out more about Lasting, visit getlasting.com.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video, audio or chat sessions.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.talkspace.com%2F. Learn more about online therapy, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.talkspace.com%2Fonline-therapy%2F. To learn more about Talkspace Psychiatry, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.talkspace.com%2Fpsychiatry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220321005151/en/