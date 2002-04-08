Genasys Inc. Awarded Supplier Contract from Sourcewell

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. ( GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced a cooperative purchasing contract in the public safety category from Sourcewell.



Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.

"Through this contract, government, educational and non-profit organizations can order our industry-leading critical communications systems without going through the lengthy and expensive bidding process," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. "Currently, Genasys is the only provider of unified emergency mass notification and smart evacuation management solutions on a Sourcewell contract. We look forward to partnering with Sourcewell members on helping to keep their staff and constituents safe throughout emergencies and crisis situations."

Genasys was awarded a Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal process resulting in contracts that meet, or exceed, local procurement requirements. To learn more about Sourcewell contracts, visit sourcewell-mn.gov.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety and enterprise threats. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.