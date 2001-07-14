FIGS Announces Jami Pinto as New Chief Global Product and Sustainability Officer

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, is excited to announce that Jami Pinto (formerly Dunbar) has joined the company as its Chief Global Product and Sustainability Officer.

With over 25 years of experience in the apparel and footwear industry, Jami is a highly accomplished innovator in performance and functional apparel products with a key focus on technical design, product development, raw materials, production and sustainability. In her role at FIGS, Jami will lead the continued build out of a product portfolio that is both inclusive and innovative, drive the company’s global supply chain strategy to ensure that it has a diversified network of best-in-class manufacturing partners, digitize production and operational processes, and lead the company’s sustainability efforts.

Jami comes to FIGS after serving for 9 years at Under Armour in a number of executive roles, including most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Product Supply, where she led global functions from style creation to product delivery across all categories, and also helped build the framework for sustainability. She previously led Under Armour’s Apparel Development efforts, including for Lighthouse, its advanced manufacturing innovation hub. Prior to Under Armour, Jami spent 14 years helping to scale Abercrombie & Fitch brands, where she served as Vice President of Technical Design.

“I am honored and excited to take my experience developing technical products and apply it to the most deserving group of people I can imagine – healthcare professionals,” said Jami. “I look forward to working with Heather, Trina, and the entire FIGS team to continue innovating our products while also having a best-in-class supply chain.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jami to FIGS,” said Heather Hasson, FIGS’ Co-CEO and Co-Founder. “Jami is a well-known innovator and leader and she will play an important role as we continue to scale into a global brand and deliver on our mission to celebrate, empower and serve those who serve others.”

