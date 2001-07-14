Volta Inc. To Reschedule Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Volta+Inc. ("Volta" or "the Company") (NYSE: VLTA), today announced that it will be rescheduling its fourth quarter and year end 2021 conference call once it completes the necessary review of its financial results. Today, the Company will file an amendment to its quarterly report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

About Volta Inc.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220320005062/en/