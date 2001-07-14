SpartanNash Foundation Raises $180,000 for Habitat for Humanity

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) invited grocery store guests and Associates to participate in a fundraising campaign supporting 43 chapters of Habitat for Humanity across the Midwest. Donations totaling $180,000 were collected by the SpartanNash Foundation, which will help individuals and families in eight Midwest states take the first important steps toward owning a home.

One hundred percent of funds will remain in the local communities in which they were raised and be donated to the area Habitat for Humanity affiliates. Since 2006, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised more than $2.1 million for Habitat for Humanity, helping more than 1,100 households with improved quality housing.

“As community members and neighbors, we must never forget about the impact that safe and warm shelter can have for someone,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President, Communications Adrienne+Chance. “This fundraiser shows the generosity of our family of Associates and store guests and their sense of community.”

Store guests donated $1, $5, $10 or rounded up to the nearest dollar at SpartanNash-owned retail+stores and fuel centers. Participating SpartanNash retailers included Family Fare, VG's Grocery, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and Supermercado Nuestra Familia. Online shoppers also had the opportunity to donate at checkout through Fast+Lane.

“The funds raised by the SpartanNash Foundation initiative are going to have a real and immediate impact on our neighbors,” said Sandra Pearson, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan. “The SpartanNash community continues to show up as a reliable and supportive partner, and we value every donation that ultimately contributes to our mission in providing affordable housing.”

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity’s vision is to build a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The organization is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat homebuyers invest 300-500 hours of sweat equity into homebuilding and mentorship classes, where they learn the responsibilities and criteria to maintain the Habitat home they purchase on a zero-percent interest rate.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company’s own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. In addition, the Company owns and operates 145 supermarkets – primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market – and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

