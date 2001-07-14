HCA Healthcare Offers Residency Positions to 1,867 Medical School Graduates to Help Address National Physician Shortage

HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that it offered 1,867 positions for its July 2022 graduate medical education programs on Match Day, March 18, 2022. As the largest sponsor of graduate medical education programs in the United States, HCA Healthcare is expected to have the largest incoming class of residents among U.S. teaching hospitals.

“The country is faced with physician and nursing shortages, and we are working to address these challenges head on by investing in medical and clinical education that inspires tomorrow’s physicians and clinicians to care for and improve human life,” said Michael Cuffe, M.D., executive vice president and chief clinical officer of HCA Healthcare. “Congratulations to the new HCA Healthcare residents and fellows. We are excited to be a part of your next chapter.”

According to a+study+by+the+Association+of+American+Medical+Colleges+%28AAMC%29, the United States could see an estimated shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 physicians by 2034, including shortfalls in both primary and specialty care.

HCA Healthcare has become a significant provider of medical education to address this issue with 337 Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) accredited programs, more than 5,429 residents and fellows, and 60 teaching hospitals across 14 states. Since 2015, HCA Healthcare has added 3,250 new residency and fellow positions, more than any other healthcare system in the country.

“We are pleased to welcome the next generation of physicians to the HCA Healthcare family,” said Bruce Deighton, PhD, president of Graduate Medical Education at HCA Healthcare. “In the midst of a physician shortage, we thank our faculty, residents and fellows for stepping up to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

Additionally, HCA Healthcare residents and fellows have the opportunity to produce research that drives future practices by utilizing HCA Healthcare’s vast clinical data warehouse. Sponsored by HCA Healthcare Graduate Medical Education, HCA Healthcare publishes its Journal+of+Medicine, a peer-reviewed scientific periodical focused on innovation, enhancing quality and developing new knowledge in clinical care and medical education. In an effort to aid early career physicians and those providing education for future medical providers, the journal is open access and charges no subscriptions or author processing fees.

In addition to its graduate medical education programs, HCA Healthcare has also invested significantly in clinical education, including:

Nursing schools : HCA Healthcare owns Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States, with eight campuses across the country and five more projected to open by year end. HCA Healthcare, which employs more than 93,000 nurses, also has two additional nursing schools, Research College of Nursing and Mercy Hospital College of Nursing.

: HCA Healthcare owns Galen College of Nursing, one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States, with eight campuses across the country and five more projected to open by year end. HCA Healthcare, which employs more than 93,000 nurses, also has two additional nursing schools, Research College of Nursing and Mercy Hospital College of Nursing. HCA Healthcare Centers for Clinical Advancement: HCA Healthcare currently has 11 Centers for Clinical Advancement, including a co-location with Galen College of Nursing in Richmond, Virginia which is scheduled to open in April, 2022. These simulation learning centers across the country give nurses the opportunity to continue their clinical education with lifelike simulation equipment that can provide additional knowledge and confidence in a variety of patient care situations.

HCA Healthcare currently has 11 Centers for Clinical Advancement, including a co-location with Galen College of Nursing in Richmond, Virginia which is scheduled to open in April, 2022. These simulation learning centers across the country give nurses the opportunity to continue their clinical education with lifelike simulation equipment that can provide additional knowledge and confidence in a variety of patient care situations. Clinical Certifications: HCA Healthcare also supports colleagues who want to obtain specialty clinical certifications by paying testing costs after successful completion of a certification exam. Colleagues also receive bonuses for achieving nationally recognized certifications beyond their current position.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 182 hospitals and approximately 2,200 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 35 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click+here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

