Helbiz Media Signs Agreement with MLB to Stream Next Three Seasons on Helbiz Live

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the company’s media arm and streaming entertainment service, and Major League Baseball (MLB), the North American professional baseball league, to acquire the OTT rights to stream the next three MLB seasons on the Helbiz Live platform in Italy.

Through this agreement, Helbiz Live will have live streaming rights for up to four MLB games weekly, in addition to the All-Star, Field Of Dreams, Little League Classic and all playoff games. Helbiz Live subscribers will be able to access live games from the beginning of the season set for April 7, 2022. Highlights and replays of each streamed game will be available to stream on demand.

"We are thrilled to expand the sports content on Helbiz Live to include Major League Baseball games,” said Matteo Mammì,CEO of Helbiz Media. “As one of the most-watched sports in the United States with a passionate international fanbase, this allows us to expand the audience that will have access to additional premium content to watch on Helbiz Live. Our goal is to continue to grow Helbiz Live offerings to meet the wants and needs of our subscribers at an attainable price point.”

This agreement expands the global offerings of Helbiz Live. The service already features Italian Serie B soccer, NFL and NCAA games along with special events like Miss Italy.

Helbiz Live is available through a monthly subscription of $5.99, which offers $4 cashback to be used towards Helbiz micro-mobility rentals. It is also available through a yearly subscription of $49.99, which offers $30 cashback. Users can also subscribe to Helbiz Unlimited, a monthly subscription of $39.99 that includes Helbiz Live streaming and an unlimited number of micro-mobility rides per month, up to 30-minute per day.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

