GeoVax to Present COVID-19 Vaccine Data at the Vaccine Summit Boston 2022

Presentation to Focus on GEO-CM02 Being Developed as a

Universal Vaccine to Address Evolving SARS-CoV-2 Variants

ATLANTA, GA, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, announced today that its Chief Scientific Officer, Mark J. Newman, Ph.D., will deliver a presentation titled, “Design of a Universal SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Effective Against Evolving Variants” during the Vaccine Summit Boston being held virtually on March 28-31, 2022.

In his talk, Dr. Newman will discuss GeoVax’s vaccine design strategy for developing a universal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and present efficacy and immunogenicity data for the Company’s lead universal vaccine candidate, GEO-CM02, which encodes the Spike (S), Membrane (M) and Envelope (E) proteins, providing a targeting of both antibody and cellular (T-cell) immune responses. This novel, multi-antigen approach is designed to potentially provide a more robust and durable protection, encompassing variants before they emerge versus “chasing the variants” as appears the case with the current authorized vaccines.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using novel proprietary platforms. GeoVax’s product pipeline includes two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of GEO-CM04S1 (formerly COH04S1) for COVID-19 as a universal booster vaccine to mRNA vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and as a primary vaccine for use in immunocompromised patients. In addition to GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19, GeoVax is developing GEO-CM02 as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Gedeptin® for treatment of head and neck cancer. Gedeptin® has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA. Additional research and development programs include preventive vaccines against Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa) and malaria, as well as immunotherapies for multiple solid tumors. The Company’s portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families.

For additional information about GeoVax, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Contact:

GeoVax Labs, Inc.

[email protected]

678-384-7220