Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces $146 (€133) per ton Cost Surcharge

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. ( NYSE:RYAM, Financial) (the “Company "), a global leader of high purity cellulose, announced today a cost surcharge of USD 146 (EUR 133) per metric ton applicable to all shipments of its cellulose specialties and viscose-grade products.

This surcharge is necessitated by the impacts of rapidly escalating inflation and directly correlates to the significant increase in the Company’s costs for energy, logistics, chemicals, and wood.

“In this dynamic environment, RYAM continues to work diligently to mitigate and absorb significantly elevated costs. However, as the increases have continued, it is necessary to implement a cost surcharge to ensure we maintain our commitment to provide market-leading products and services to our valued customers,” said Joshua Hicks, Senior Vice President, High Purity Cellulose. “We will continue to monitor market conditions and communicate regularly with our valued customer partners.

The surcharge is effective immediately and will be applied to all shipments April 1, 2022, or later.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs just over 2,500 people and generates approximately $1.4 billion of revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.

