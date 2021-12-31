Enhanced Capital Group Named to Prestigious ImpactAssets 50 List

PR Newswire

Competitive Milestone Helps Growing Number of Impact Investors Focus on Meaningful Social and Environmental Change

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact investment firm Enhanced Capital Group (1999), which invests in overlooked projects with tangible community benefits, was named to the ImpactAssets 50 (IA 50), a free annual database for impact investors, family offices, corporate and family foundations, and institutional investors. IA 50 features a competitive, diversified listing of private capital fund managers with distinguished and measurable track records delivering social and environmental impact and financial returns. The IA 50 connects the rapidly growing number of investors and financial advisors with the country's leading impact investment firms, helping them achieve substantial and impactful change.

"Our key competitive advantage is our understanding of the lower middle market and how to best tailor financing solutions to growing businesses that lack access to conventional capital sources and meet our credit objectives," said Michael Korengold, Enhanced Capital Group CEO. "Our robust team of professionals has completed deals in 38 states, DC, and Puerto Rico, alongside a track record demonstrating our ability to consistently originate, diligence and execute high-quality transactions in underserved markets throughout the U.S., with sustainable outcomes in mind."

Since 2012, impact investing has grown tenfold in market size, now representing one in every three investment dollars in the United States, according to Rockefeller philanthropy. ImpactAssets examines each impact fund, as well as the execution of funds to help ensure impact investors that these private-capital fund managers are delivering positive, qualified results.

"We have remained steadfast in our commitment to creating quality jobs and growing businesses in underserved communities since 1999," said Gingee Prince, Chief Impact Officer and Managing Director at Enhanced Capital. "As our firm has grown, we've continued to amplify our impact measurements through additional metrics, screening processes, and annual assessments, to better quantify the primary, secondary, and tertiary impacts our investments drive.

Enhanced Capital has invested $2.6 billion in Impact Assets across its Small Business Lending, Impact Real Estate, and Climate Finance Strategies, including $1.4 billion capital deployed in Small Business Lending, $899 million in Impact Real Estate, and $285 million in Climate Finance. Investments in solar assets will generate 16 billion kWh of renewable energy over the portfolio's lifetime.1

About Enhanced Capital

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC is a leading impact investing firm with over 20 years of experience investing in Small Business Lending, Impact Real Estate, and Climate Finance.

From inception in 1999 through December 31st, 2021, inclusive of proprietary assets and assets managed by affiliates, Enhanced Capital has raised a total of $4.8 billion. Of the total AUM, impact assets represent $2.6 billion invested in over 700 projects & businesses across 38 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico and does not include investments made by non-impact affiliates.

Enhanced Capital is committed to investing in four main impact themes: economic growth & job creation; underserved communities; underrepresented populations; and environmental sustainability. Enhanced Capital represents the impact solution of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a diversified, multi-asset investment platform. Learn more about the firm at www.enhancedcapital.com.

About ImpactAssets

ImpactAssets is the leading impact investing partner for individuals, families and philanthropists tackling the world's greatest challenges by investing in the world's brightest ideas, making it easy for our clients to "discover, connect and invest" in game-changing entrepreneurs and funds. Founded in 2010, ImpactAssets increases flows of money to impact investing with our 100% impact investment platform and field-building initiatives, including the IA 50 database of private debt and equity impact fund managers. Learn more at www.impactassets.org.

1Data as of December 31, 2021, and all amounts are since inception in 1999. Of the total AUM, impact assets represent $2.6 Billion and do not include investments made by affiliates.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enhanced-capital-group-named-to-prestigious-impactassets-50-list-301506270.html

SOURCE Enhanced Capital