Kandy Communications to Highlight its Cloud Communications Solutions for Enterprise at Enterprise Connect Conference & Expo, Orlando, Mar 21-24, 2022

ATLANTA, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s ( AVCT) Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, will demonstrate its latest innovations for secure digital transformation of enterprise communications and customer engagement at the Enterprise Connect 2022 Conference & Expo: Let’s Re-connect! event being held at The Gaylord Palms, Orlando, FL March 21-24, 2022.



On display will be Kandy’s white label cloud solutions for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service (DRaaS), SIP Trunking as a Service (STaaS) and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) designed to scale to meet the needs of mid to large enterprises and available through its network of channel partners.

At this year’s event, Kandy will be featuring recent innovations from key partners, at the Kandy booth #535.

AT&T’s IP Toll-Free Click-to-Connect service, business customers can readily add natural language AI powered IVR, chat, video, file sharing, screenshare, or even co-browsing to their Toll Free services, significantly enhancing end user engagement and customer call resolution.

Etisalat’s CloudTalk and Business Edge, powered by Kandy’s Unified Communications and Collaboration platform, is a feature-rich, cloud-based, real-time communications solution that provides over 50,000 end users with a safe, secure, and multi-functional communication and collaboration platform. Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting extends the Etisalat CloudTalk service to mobile workforces, with features including HD video virtual meetings, desktop and screen sharing, whiteboarding, and toll-free audio conferencing.

Braidio’s Customer Engagement as a Service platform leverages AI, low-code, and powerful embedded real-time communications and is enabled by Kandy’s rich Cloud Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) with messaging, chat, voice, video, and open APIs that make integrated communications and collaboration intuitive, accessible and scalable across web, mobile and app presences.

ConnX’s full-stack real time communications offering with Kandy is designed to meet the specific needs of large multi-site enterprise networks. The two companies recently transformed a national retail communications network in the US built and managed by ConnX which connects over 80,000 endpoints including physical stores, a contact center, and the retailer’s eCommerce platform.

“Kandy enables our service provider and channel partners to offer enterprise customers compelling full-featured cloud-based communications,” said Jeffrey Singman, SVP Sales & Marketing for Kandy. “We deliver carrier-grade solutions to enterprises of all sizes around the world to enable the digital transformation of their communications systems. As the business world adapts to the new work-from-anywhere environments, Kandy introduces integration of multiple solutions to help boost productivity, flexibility and employee satisfaction, while lowering the total cost of ownership.

Singman added, “We are excited to be back at the Enterprise Connect event, exhibiting for the first time as Kandy Communications following our acquisition by AVCT from Ribbon Communications in December 2020.”

About Kandy

Kandy is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit kandy.io.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is a premier global cloud communications offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS capabilities. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com.

About AT&T Communications:

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (:T). For more information, visit us at att.com.

About Braidio

Braidio’s award-winning WorkStreams™ Customer Engagement platform is an engine consisting of permissioning, orchestration, AI, and low-code to rapidly deploy web, mobile and app Presences that thread all information, knowledge, people, and business tools and customer detail into a single point of Customer Engagement and productivity. The future of work will look very different than it does now. Braidio WorkStreams™ helps accelerate sales and revenue growth, improve customer satisfaction, and simplify employee on-boarding by efficiently spreading knowledge and insights across any workflow and business unit in real-time. Based in San Francisco, Braidio is surrounded by some of the most innovative and disruptive companies in the world. Braidio WorkStreams™ simplifies success. For more information, visit www.braidio.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About ConnX

ConnX is a Digital Communications Transformation as a Service platform provider that integrates SDWAN, UC collaboration, mobility, security, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation to help enterprise customers transform from fragmented and siloed communications services to an integrated, AI-driven, multi-service collaboration platform. ConnX Maestro Orchestrator enables customers to rapidly realize the benefits of AI and digital transformation to mitigate the challenges associated with communications integration, provisioning, support, maintenance, and migration resulting in lower cost, higher productivity, and a predictable and consistent user experience. For more information, visit connxai.com.

About Etisalat

Etisalat Group is one of the world’s leading telecom groups in emerging markets. With consolidated net revenue at AED 51.7 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 9.0 billion for 2020, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat was established over four decades ago in the UAE as the country’s first telecommunications service provider. An international blue-chip organization, Etisalat Group provides innovative solutions and services to 155.4 million subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Etisalat is ranked the strongest brand across all categories in Middle East and Africa by Brand Finance. To learn more visit https://etisalat.com.

