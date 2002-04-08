CAVR (LiveToBeHappy, Inc) Lands $4 Million Deal with National Builder

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc. ( CAVR), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Sinacori Builders continues to successfully execute its business strategy for 2022, securing a $4 million land deal. Based on the business strategies designed for each of our outstanding subsidiaries the company is confident that its aggressive growth will continue throughout 2022.



Russ Sinacori, President of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, "We expect to finalize this deal in the very near future. As I mentioned in a previous PR, looking at our pipeline, this is just the beginning. I look forward to meeting some of our shareholders as we are planning to announce an open house at our newly finished, LiveToBeHappy Investor Relations office in Charlotte, NC."



Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented "All the pieces are coming together, and we’ll stay the course - full steam ahead. We’ve been reaching milestone after milestone and will continue to do so. We will do many updates in the coming weeks and months. What comes next are new business ventures, planned acquisitions, sizable financing, and breakthrough developments."

On another note, the company has made great strides in developing a franchise program for RenuYou and has been fielding inquiries from all over the country. Currently our goal is to expand in the Southern U.S and from there go nationwide. Our plan to add 100 new locations over the next several years is taking shape and we look forward to providing timely updates on our progress.

The company projects $30 million in revenues for 2022 and will amend this number as the company continues its growth and closes on targeted acquisitions.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.



LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company’s mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.



Investor Contact Information:



[email protected]