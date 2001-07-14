PulteGroup's Built to Honor Program Awards Mortgage-Free Home to United States Marine Corps Veteran and Family in San Antonio

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Jonathan Stephensonand his family received the keys to their new mortgage-free home in The+Overlook+at+Creekside community. Located in New Braunfels, Texas, the new home was donated through PulteGroup’s Built+to+Honor%26reg%3B program, which provides the gift of a new home to wounded veterans and their families across the country.

After breaking ground on their future homesite in August, Sergeant Stephenson, his wife Alexandria and their three young children saw their completed new home for the very first time during a special dedication ceremony. To the family’s surprise, the home was fully furnished, including personalized bedrooms for each child to call their own.

“It has been an honor for us to build a more accessible home that was specially designed to improve Sergeant Stephenson’s quality of life,” said Shawn Seaberg, Division President of PulteGroup’s San Antonio Division. “We are thrilled to welcome him and his family home and are thankful for the generosity of our trade partners, suppliers and the local community that helped to make it happen.”

The Stephenson family’s new 2,097 square-foot, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home was dedicated in partnership with Operation FINALLY HOME, a non-profit organization with a mission to build hope through providing custom-built, mortgage-free homes, transitional housing, and home modifications to veterans, first responders and their families.

About U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Jonathan Stephenson

Sergeant Jonathan Stephenson joined the U.S. Marine Corps in June 2009 and bravely served for more than five years, including a deployment in Afghanistan. While providing security for military construction teams in Afghanistan, he was severely wounded by an improvised explosive device (IED) during two separate attacks. Stephenson suffered a traumatic brain injury and several severe injuries to his body, resulting in multiple surgeries and the amputation of his left leg below the knee. He was honorably discharged in March of 2015 after receiving a Purple Heart. For his valor, he is also the recipient of several honors, including a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with one star.

About Built to Honor®

PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated more than 60 homes across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: %40BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com%2FBuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: %40PulteGroupNews.

