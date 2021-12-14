Megatrends: CEO's of LCID, XTMIF, BBIG, and MKTDF Focus on Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Electric Vehicles, Fintech, Carbon Credit NFTs, And Digital Media

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Lucid Group, Inc. ( LCID) XTM, Inc. ( XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT), and Vinco Ventures ( BBIG).



Lucid Group, Inc. ( LCID) CEO Peter Rawlinson: “Lucid EV Technology Worlds Apart From Current Market Leaders”

“..Lucid Air was officially announced as Motor Trends 2022, Car of the Year, arguably the most prestigious award in the motor industry, seeking out true innovation, and groundbreaking vehicles. For a new brand and a new Company to win, to my knowledge, that's only been done once before...We believe that our technology is worlds apart from even the current market leaders. For example, no one expected Lucid to achieve even 400 miles of range. And now we have an EPA certification of 520 miles of range for the Lucid Air Dream Edition R. And we've created this technology with an eye towards an ability to manufacture it at scale, which is where true innovation lies…

As the media and early customers have learned, our vehicles are truly the fusion of hardware and software, made possible by one of the best teams in the industry. We have auto industry veterans, including members of my former Tesla Model S team, working with former executives from Apple, and learning from their customer, the electronics experience. Along with so many other standouts from automotive and tech industries. We plan to leverage our team's abilities to continue to improve vehicle function and features, even after customers take delivery via over the air updates…”

XTM, Inc. ( XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: “Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity”

XTM Inc, ( XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as its fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF’s Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app. Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today’s tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF’s revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff. CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF’s revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes its large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.

DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT) CEO Ranjeet Sundher: “Monetizing Carbon Credits On Blockchain is Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity”

DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is monetizing the nearly trillion dollar market for carbon credits onto the blockchain, with its Mint Carbon platform.

The value of traded global markets for carbon dioxide (CO2) permits grew by 164% to a record $851 billion in 2021 according to analysts at Refinitiv, and is viewed by institutional investors and hedge funds as the next hot asset asset class. This market is expected to surge ten-fold during this decade as more enterprise adopts “net-zero” carbon emissions.

DeepMarkit ( MKTDF) (TSX.V: MKT) is capitalizing on this megatrend by helping carbon credit holders monetize their credits via its Mint Carbon platform into tradeable NFTs on the Ethereum-powered, Polygon blockchain for liquid sale on the global market 24/7. MKTDF expects to onboard its first batch of 25 million credits in the coming weeks (worth about $250 million). MKTDF generates revenues by charging a 10% minting fee to carbon credit holders, and then generates recurring revenues of about 1% every time the NFTs trade. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, MKTDF CEO Ranjeet Sundher shared that key milestones to watch in the coming weeks are new issuers joining the MintCarbon platform, and the first NFTs being minted. Sundher says that MKTDF’s first-mover advantage in the carbon credit NFT space, combined with its deep pipeline of projects create the potential for significant revenue growth and valuation upside in coming months.

Vinco Ventures ( BBIG) CEO Lisa King: “Transforming Vinco to Digital Media Company”

“...We completed the acquisition of an 80% interest in Lomotif, one of the fastest growing video-sharing social networking platforms in its category over the last three years, with over 225 million installations of the Lomotif app globally since launch…Over 10 billion atomic clips of user generated content have been used to create more than 750 million videos on the platform since its launch. We view Lomotif as the centerpiece of our strategies to become a pure play media and entertainment company…We intend to monetize the platform to our planned acquisition of AdRizer through ZVV Media Partners LLC, our joint venture with ZASH Global Media, the planned acquisition we announced in early October. AdRizer runs both real-time programmatic ad transactions and has direct agreements with agencies and advertisers on its own proprietary AI-focused platform….We believe that Lomotif and AdRizer will be complemented by our Honey Badger Media and Edison Nation brands, which will remain with Vinco. Honey Badger is a digital commerce company that designs digital campaigns and leverages its network of millions of followers and an impressive catalogue of celebrities and influencers to grow advertising revenue…Honey Badger brings a proprietary monetization process that converts traffic to dollars, employs content arbitrage to capitalize on network traffic and leverages a powerful ad stack. Edison Nation allows inventors to create, distribute, market and monetize their products to licensing agreements….What I've described above is the vision we have for the transformation of Vinco to a media and entertainment company.”

