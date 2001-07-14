Satellogic and HFX Collaborate to Equip Ukraine with Satellite Tasking Capabilities

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) a leader in sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection, announced a collaboration with Washington, D.C.-based Halifax International Security Forum (“HFX”), an independent, non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to strengthening strategic cooperation among democratic nations, to provide the Ukrainian government with a Dedicated+Satellite+Constellation (“DSC”), a fleet of satellites over a specific area.

This effort is in response to the call from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence asking for help in raising funds for Satellogic’s DSC service. Satellogic prepared a contract for its DSC service at a significantly reduced price and expedited timeline for activation. HFX volunteered to raise funds for the service on behalf of Ukraine.

Currently, Ukraine is receiving satellite imagery from friendly governments and private companies but it is unable to task those satellites according to its own needs. The Ukrainian government will have direct control of the DSC, enabling Ukraine to manage a fleet of satellites for encrypted tasking and satellite imagery access over its sovereign territory. The DSC will drastically increase the country’s access to high-resolution images and video intelligence from low Earth orbit.

Access to timely, high-resolution satellite imagery will provide actionable information for the Ukrainian government to mobilize resources and evacuate civilians. The widespread scale of the invasion requires the vantage point of space; the DSC will enable Ukraine to capture up to eight areas of interest of its choosing every day to monitor and address changing ground conditions across its sovereign territory and borders.

“The Dedicated Satellite Constellation service is designed to democratize access to space, enabling Geospatial Intelligence autonomy for advanced national security. It is a flexible and affordable satellite-as-a-service model that delivers modernized capabilities without costly investments in infrastructure, launches, and operations,” stated Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder at Satellogic. “The DSC will give the Ukrainian government a detailed, timely, and scalable perspective of its country and changing ground conditions that can be used now to protect its citizens and later for reconstruction and recovery efforts.”

HFX has launched a $10 million appeal – through its Ukraine Victory Fund – for the DSC for Ukraine.

“We are choosing to aid Ukraine in the best way we can, delivering advanced capabilities for critical intelligence that will enable more timely and informed strategic decisions,” said Peter Van Praagh, President of HFX.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic %28NASDAQ%3ASATL%29 is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated Earth Observation (“EO”) platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data of high-resolution images and analytics through its information platform to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks+the+power+of+EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven+technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

Find out more at https%3A%2F%2Fsatellogic.com%2F

Forward-Looking Statements

