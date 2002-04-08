Axalta Mobility named a 2021 General Motors Supplier of the Year

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (: AXTA) Mobility, a leading global coatings supplier that delivers world-class color and superior protection to vehicle bodies, was recognized by General Motors as a 2021 Supplier of the Year in the paint category. Last week, GM celebrated honorees at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

“We are extremely proud to be named a GM 2021 Supplier of the Year in the paint category. The award is especially significant given the supply chain and global pandemic-related challenges the world faced during 2021,” said Hadi Awada, Senior Vice President of Axalta Mobility. “Axalta has been GM’s paint supplier for more than 100 years, and we look forward to continuing this deep-rooted partnership with GM for many more years to come.”

“This year’s Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it’s the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

A global cross-functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

General Motors (:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Contact

Alycia Pearson

P +1 586.789.7520

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91fc4bda-1138-4604-a11d-ffd568365645