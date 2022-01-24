Investor Notice: March 25th Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in Bumble Inc shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on March 25, 2022, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: BMBL shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 25, 2022. NASDAQ: BMBL investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 24, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Bumble Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the that SPO's registration statement contained inaccurate statements of material fact because they failed to disclose that Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and Bumble had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter, that paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app, that a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from Bumble's transition of its payment platform, and that as a result, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the registration statement had represented.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

