Bergio International Inc. Appoints Brandon Shelton as New CEO of Gearbubble

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") ( OTC PINK:BRGO ), a US holding corporation and global leader in fashion tech, eCommerce, and jewelry announced today that Brandon Shelton has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Gearbubble. An experienced business leader, he will succeed Donald Wilson who has stepped down for a more strategic role on all aspects of Gearbubble's business focussing on emerging technologies and other high-growth opportunities. Shelton assumed responsibilities on March 14th, 2022. Donald Wilson continues at the company as a Board Advisor. Bergio's board of directors supports and embraces this hire.

Brandon Shelton

Prior to Shelton's promotion as CEO, he was an integral executive member of Gearbubble as the Chief Marketing Officer for 4 years. He successfully oversaw the digital side of Gearbubble including a milestone campaign where over 300 units were sold per hour. Also, he was assisting the CEO in fiscal and business matters and was instrumental in generating $27 million in revenue in 2020. He has over a decade worth of experience in the digital and marketing space. And, he is well-recognized in the eCommerce niche.

Brandon Shelton's vision for Gearbubble is to create the most innovative and highly converting Print On Demand (POD) platform worldwide including expanding the jewelry segment. He plans to leverage his experience successfully creating 6 figure campaigns combined with his advanced technical expertise to achieve this in 2022.

"I'm ecstatic for this new opportunity. Being handpicked by Don and approved by the Board of Directors to run such a successful and innovative company like Gearbubble means the world to me. The global Print On Demand market is a multi-billion market that is led by technology. I plan to utilize a combination of innovative tech, unique products, white glove customer service, and industry-leading average order values to make Gearbubble the premier place to sell Print On Demand products. As Shelton put it, "Powerful yet easy to use tech is extremely important in the eCommerce space. However, it's often lost that there are real people selling on these platforms. When people feel cared for and you combine that with innovative tech you get industry-leading companies like Apple. That's what we plan to build here at Gearbubble."

Brandon Shelton attended the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth where he majored in Business Finance. At Dartmouth, he starred on the Men's Basketball team where he received 1st Team All-Conference & All American honors. As a Chief Growth Officer, he helped grow an online tracking & analytics platform from 300 to over 10,000 recurring paying customers. He's currently married to his lovely wife Adriana with whom he has a 1-month-old son Braxton.

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International states, "It was very easy for me to make this decision. Shelton has extensive digital and marketing experience. Since he is well-versed with Gearbubble, his transition will be seamless". He continues, "Shelton will report directly to me and will oversee the company's expansion in the jewelry niche. And, also he will hyper-grow the lucrative digital and tech side of the business."

About Gearbubble

GearBubble, is a leading B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform specializing in Print On Demand (POD). It has processed over $130 million in sales with over 5 million units sold. Their product offerings include shirts, mugs, additional on-demand items, and most recently, jewelry, a product category they look forward to expanding. GearBubble is best known for its seamless eBay, Etsy, and Amazon integrations, which allow their millions of B2B clients to effortlessly launch, scale, and find success in the e-commerce industry.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

