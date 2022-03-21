Net Medical Launches Statewide Test-to-Treat COVID Testing

Leaning on two decades of experience connecting providers with the patients who need them, Net Medical's business is unique and growing

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Net Medical (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today it is launching statewide testing in support of the federal government's Test-to-Treat Program.

Net Medical Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Neeraj Dubey, M.D. said, "While there is a current lull in the pandemic, we are readying a new program to provide a free home telemedicine program to provide both OTC rapid antigen and PCR tests before a new expected surge develops. Our lab technicians will supervise the telemedicine consult to explain how the patient can get a certified CLIA lab result and a consult with our medical staff.

As part of the National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, and at the first sign of symptoms, a qualified healthcare provider will prescribe antiviral pills from Pfizer and Merck for positive patients who can then pick up the prescription at their preferred pharmacy. This continues our ability to prescribe monoclonal antibodies for severely immunocompromised patients.

The development of oral COVID-19 antivirals could cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% according to announcements from Pfizer. In order to qualify, patients must contact Net Medical within the first two days of onset of symptoms. The antiviral drug is most impactful when administered within five days of symptom onset.

Net Medical's Telemed platform will be able to consult patients with our One-Time video link to discuss a patient's history and review results of tests that will be sent out to patients who wish to participate in a convenient, fast, and efficient manner.

Dr. Dubey continued, "We'll initially be targeting patients in Arizona, Pennsylvania and New Mexico. We'll be adding additional states as soon as we train more providers. Our launch will be announced in April."

For more information, call 505-255-1999. X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email [email protected]

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC Pink:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical Xpress has two operating units. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company specializes in teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare and telenephrology. We maintain a 24/7/365 call center, software developers, and telemedicine platforms. In additional, Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans is utilized to provide statewide COVID and FLU testing for schools, companies, homeless shelters, and nursing homes. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices, and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are the company's current expectations about future events and can be identified by terms such as "plans," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "should be," "will be," "is likely to," "believes," and similar expressions referring to future periods. The company believes any expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

