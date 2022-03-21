Thermic Science Produces Next Generation Thermic Infrared Heating Prototypes, Appoints UK Thermic Partner Anthony Spring to the Board of Directors, Portable Floor Models, Wall Mounted, and Anti-Fog Bathroom Mirrors, Power Saving, Clean Energy, ZERO Emissi

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / Thermic Science International Corporation, aka ENDOCAN CORP. (OTC PINK:ENDO), is pleased to appoint Mr. Anthony Spring to the Board of Directors and New Head of Technology Development.

Thermic Infrared Heat product line is underway! With Mr. Spring at the production helm, marking the "Inaugural Launch" of the next generation Next Generation Thermic Infrared Heating Products. Thermic Science produces the first prototypes, rolling off the in-house Thermic UK production line, getting ready for initial ecommerce sales.

The initial Thermic Infrared Heating Product line will include Wi-Fi Portable Floor Models, Wall Mounted Heaters, and the Newest Thermic Heated Anti-Fog Bathroom Mirrors, Infrared, Power Saving, ZERO Emissions equates to environmentally game changing Clean Energy and Heating products.

"We are very pleased to Appoint Mr. Spring to the Board of Directors and Head of Technology Development positions. Mr. Spring has a wealth of knowledge and experience to help us bring this Thermic Infrared Heat technology to the forefront of Industry on a mass scale at a vital time when energy sustainability is paramount and releasing zero emission heat technology is so important. The new Thermic Infrared heat advanced technologies and the implementation of such advanced technology worldwide can help the environment on such a mass scale that we are honored." Stated Thermic President, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

We are working to release the first "Inaugural" Next Generation Thermic Heating retail prototype units will be available via special ecommerce order on the new Thermic Heat website. First assembly line production runs will be available shortly thereafter, at which point the Company will begin planning TV Infomercial via Cable and Broadcast Networks, mixed media planning, and implementation of educational advertising. We will announce the UPDATES on the new Thermic website for the groundbreaking next generation Thermic Infrared Heating product line.

Stay tuned, Thermic Science as you have seen has several groundbreaking Thermic Technology products to be released in different industries. Commercial buildings and Residential installation applications are immense and with some infrastructure integration for large- and small-scale construction you are changing the environment to favor many in so many ways. Not only a revolutionary key to the environment and heating industry, the profound affects in the agriculture industry, home heating and appliance applications are overwhelming.

I've never seen anything as powerful this Thermic infrared heating technology, and we've looked at a ton of portable heaters, that is why we bought the Company. The changes this technology can and will make on this planet environmentally is astounding. You will be as amazed as are we. Pricing, Clean Energy Heat, ZERO Emissions. More than 50% of the required heat load can be saved with an efficient layout and intelligent control of the infrared heating system. We do not need to say much more. Stated Thermic Science President & CEO. Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs and products. The Company does not undertake any duty, nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

