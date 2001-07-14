Salem Media Announces Promotion of Bill Long

Salem+Media+Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that William “Bill” F. Long, Jr. has been promoted to Senior Vice President and General Manager, Salem Church Products (SCP). Bill will continue to oversee all aspects of the SCP business.

“Since becoming General Manager of SCP in 2017, Bill has done a tremendous job of growing the business,” said David Evans, Chief Operating Officer at Salem. “Bill has successfully overseen a number of important acquisitions that have been integrated into SCP including Childrens-Ministry-Deals.com, ShiftWorship.com, and Centerline New Media. At the same time he has assembled a very talented team of colleagues, and I am confident Bill will continue to successfully develop and grow SCP.”

Bill Long has been with Salem for twenty-one years, initially as Chief Technology Officer before being promoted to Director of Technology in 2005. Bill’s knowledge and expertise of new technologies and his active role in the rapid expansion of Salem Web Network’s properties and web capabilities led to his Promotion to Vice President of Operations in 2010. In 2017, Long was promoted to Vice President and General Manager, SCP. Since Bill took this important leadership role, SCP has seen impressive growth in content development, and increased clients and subscribers. SCP now serves over 31,000 churches weekly.

Bill said, “I am honored and grateful to be working with such an incredible team of people at Salem Church Products. Our mission is to help equip pastors and church leaders with the tools they need to minister and spread the Gospel. Assisting the local church is the calling our team is focused on fulfilling each and every day of the year.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

