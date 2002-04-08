Shareholder Alert: Longman Law, PC and TheGrantLawFim, PLLC investigate whether Anaplan, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Thoma Bravo

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longman Law PC and TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC are investigating Anaplan (: PLAN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Thoma Bravo.



Longman Law PC and TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC believe that Anaplan's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Anaplan shareholders will receive only $66.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $10.7 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Anaplan by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Anaplan accepts a superior bid. Anaplan insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Anaplan's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Anaplan.

If you own Anaplan common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Howard Longman at [email protected] or 973-994-2315 or Lynda Grant at [email protected] or 212-292-4441.

If you own Anaplan common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Howard Longman at [email protected] or 973-994-2315 or Lynda Grant at [email protected] or 212-292-4441.

