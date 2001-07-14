FOX News Media to Expand Distribution of Streaming Services Across DIRECTV Platforms

FOX News Media will expand distribution of its streaming services across DIRECTV platforms, both companies announced today. FOX News Media’s subscription streaming service FOX Nation will now be available on DIRECTV as a premium add-on which began yesterday with plans to expand availability to DIRECTV STREAM this summer. Additionally, FOX Weather, the free ad-supported streaming television (“FAST”) weather service, is scheduled to debut on DIRECTV STREAM beginning March 29th.

In commenting on the announcement, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “We are proud to work with DIRECTV, expanding the distribution of our signature streaming services, FOX Nation and FOX Weather, and offering more opportunities for our dedicated viewers to watch our premier content.”

“We want to empower our customers with more capabilities in how they choose to watch the content they care about most,” said Rob Thun, Chief Content Officer DIRECTV. “We’re pleased to expand our relationship with FOX News and add value for our subscribers by offering FOX Nation and FOX Weather.”

Beginning Sunday, March 20th, DIRECTV customers can add FOX Nation for $5.99 per month, and at launch, DIRECTV customers can enjoy a special limited-time offer that includes a 60-day free trial. Featuring nearly 5,000 hours of original content, FOX Nation’s robust range of programming includes original series (Tucker Carlson Today, Tucker Carlson Originals, COPS, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, and What Made America Great with Brian Kilmeade) and curated programming featuring original and acquired content (the upcoming Yellowstone: One-Fifty hosted by Kevin Costner, Grateful Nation, Keep the Faith, Clint Eastwood: American Outlaw, FOX Justice, All American Christmas). Additionally, subscribers will have access to FOX News Channel’s (FNC) popular primetime shows on demand the next day with FOX Nation’s FOX News Primetime All the Time, as well as signature opinion programming such as The Dan Bongino Show.

Located on DIRECTV channel 1960 and designated “FOX NTN,” DIRECTV subscribers will be able to conveniently search for FOX Nation using their usual onscreen programming guide.

Additionally, DIRECTV STREAM, plans to add FOX Weather beginning Tuesday, March 29th before FOX Nation joins its lineup in the coming months. This extends the leadership of DIRECTV STREAM, which already boasts more local and regional content, including upcoming MLB games from nearly every American team, than any of its key competitors. FOX Weather launched in October 2021 and builds upon FNC’s and FOX Television Stations’ newsgathering resources with a team of over 120 meteorologists. The service features a comprehensive suite of weather products with local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, FOX Weather offers viewers an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. Available through DIRECTV STREAM’s Entertainment Package, users can access FOX Weather through the DIRECTV STREAM content guide and its simple search functionality.

About FOX News Media:

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

About DIRECTV:

Since its launch in 1994, DIRECTV has continually evolved its product, best-in-class content, service and user experience to provide customers with an industry-leading video offering. DIRECTV offers the industry’s best picture format and exciting content in 4K HDR. It is the undisputed leader in sports, bringing NFL Sunday Ticket customers every live out-of-market NFL game, every Sunday during the NFL season. DIRECTV also gives customers the choice of watching movies and TV shows from virtually anywhere – on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via the DIRECTV app. DIRECTV STREAM, the streaming video service, is designed for the household that wants the best of live TV and on-demand, compelling live TV packages, sports and, when using a DIRECTV STREAM device, access to more than 7,000 apps on Google Play.

DIRECTV products and services are provided or offered by DIRECTV, LLC., its subsidiaries and affiliates under the DIRECTV brand. DIRECTV, the DIRECTV logo and other markets are trademarks and service marks of DIRECTV or its affiliated companies. Google and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

