65 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" List

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP), today announced that 65 of its financial advisors were named to the 2022 Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” list. Barron’s magazine recognizes the industry’s top advisors according to several factors including levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business. The rankings are based on data provided by more than 4,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors.

"On behalf of Ameriprise, we congratulate the advisors who have been named top advisors by Barron’s,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the firm’s independent advisor channel. “In times of uncertainty like we’re facing now, these advisors provide critical guidance to their clients. Helping clients achieve their long-term goals is a mission that everyone at our firm rallies around – and these advisors put it into action every day. We’re incredibly proud of them and their success.”

“We’re proud of the advisors on this list who are passionate about the work they do every day on behalf of clients,” said Pat O’Connell, Executive Vice President of the firm’s employee advisor and financial institutions channels. “They are committed to delivering an exceptional client experience, leveraging the sophisticated financial planning, service and technology capabilities we offer as a firm. This powerful combination sets them apart in the industry. We are grateful for their dedication and congratulate them on their tremendous success.”

The full list of Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors can be found at Barron%26rsquo%3Bs.com.

Visit barrons.com for additional information about Barron’s.

Source: Barron’s®, March 12, 2022 “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors”. Barron’s® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved.

Barron’s listings are based on data compiled by many of the nation’s most productive advisors, which is then submitted to and judged by Barron’s. Key factors and criteria include: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory and compliance record, and years of professional experience. Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones, L.P.; all rights reserved. This award is not indicative of this advisor’s future performance.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC

© 2022 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220321005683/en/