A Trio of Names Growing at High Rates

Producing strong growth rates on the top and bottom lines on a short-term basis is one thing, but demonstrating growth over a longer period of time is much more impressive.

I will examine three companies that have generated average revenue and net income growth of at least 15% over the last five years. As an added bonus, each stock also pays a dividend.

Goldman Sachs

The first name for consideration is the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ( GS, Financial), one of the largest financial companies in the world. The $115 billion company has annual revenue in excess of $59 billion.

Goldman Sachs can trace its roots back to the 1860s and has transformed into one of the leading names in finance today. The company is known for its investment banking business. With that reputation, it is not surprising that Goldman Sachs is a global leader in this space.

The company’s size and scale make it an attractive partner for deals, including those that take place across borders. As a result, Goldman Sachs is often near the top globally for investment banks in terms of mergers and acquisitions and equity underwriting.

Goldman Sachs has leveraged this leadership position to grow its revenue and net income by 15.3% and 24%, respectively, over the past five years, according to GuruFocus.

Shares are also reasonably priced despite the company’s success over the years. The chart shows the stock to be just below its GF Value.

With a share price of $340 and a GF Value of $359.28, Goldman Sachs has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.95. Shares are rated as fairly valued by GuruFocus.

Goldman Sachs also offers a 2.4% dividend yield. The company has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. The dividend’s compound annual growth rate over this period of time is nearly 16%.

L3Harris Technologies

The next name to discuss is L3Harris Technologies Inc. ( LHX, Financial), an aerospace and defense contractor. L3Harris Technologies has a market capitalization of close to $49 billion and generated revenue of $17.8 billion last year.

L3Harris Technologies formed following a merger between L3 Technologies and Harris Corp. The merger helped to create the sixth-largest defense contractor, giving the newly formed company a much broader reach then the two independent companies could muster on their own.

The company operates four business segments, including Integrated Mission Systems, Communication Systems, Space & Airborne Systems and Aviation Systems. No one segment contributes more than 30% of total revenue, offering L3Harris Technologies some diversification in case of challenges in any single area.

L3Harris Technologies has seen revenue grow at more than 29%, while net income improved almost 38% over the last half decade. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine making it likely that the U.S. and its allies will raise their level of defense spending, the industry, including L3Harris Technologies, should continue to see tailwinds.

The market is aware of the factors working in L3Harris Technologies’ favor, but the stock isn’t that much above its GF Value Line.

L3Harris Technologies is trading at $254 at the moment. With a GF Value of $229.1, the stock has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.11. This puts L3Harris Technologies just into modestly overvalued territory.

The company has a dividend growth streak of 20 years, dating back to L3 Technologies’ days as an independent company. The current annualized dividend of $4.48 is more than double what shareholders of L3 Technologies received in 2012. The 10-year CAGR is just over 9%. The stock yields 1.8% at the moment.

Lam Research

The last name up for discussion is Lam Research Corp. ( LRCX, Financial), a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company is valued at $75 billion and has annual revenue of $16.5 billion.

Lam Research is one of the top names in in the production of semiconductor fabrication tools. With a size and scale that few peers can replicate, Lam Research has become a trusted name in its industry. This is evident from the growth of the company’s install base by more than 50% from 2015 to 2020. This massive install base reflects the quality of Lam Research’s products and services as well as the willingness of customers to remain with the company.

As a result, Lam Research is able to spend vast sums on research and development of new products that allow the company to not only maintain, but grow its entrenched leadership position.

Because of this, Lam Research has seen revenue grow 15% and net income improve almost 26% over the last five years.

Even so, shares look attractively priced today.

Shares of Lam Research are trading near $538. With the stock having a GF Value of $609.91, this implies a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.88. Reaching the GF Value would result in a 13.3% gain from current levels. Shares are rated as modestly undervalued.

Lam Research does pay a 1.1% dividend yield currently. While the yield is on the small side, dividend growth has been anything but low. The dividend has a CAGR of 32% over the last five years, showing the company has aggressively raised its distribution. Lam Research has raised its dividend for seven consecutive years.

Final thoughts

Goldman Sachs, L3Harris Technologies and Lam Research are three examples of companies with high revenue and net income growth. Each also pays at least a 1.1% dividend yield as well; something that should attract growth and income investors alike.