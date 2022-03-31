Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for March, April and May, 2022

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of March, April and May, 2022 as per the following schedule:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount March, 2022 March 31, 2022 April 18, 2022 $0.06875 April, 2022 April 29, 2022 May 16, 2022 $0.06875 May, 2022 May 31, 2022 June 15, 2022 $0.06875

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

