Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for March, April and May, 2022

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of March, April and May, 2022 as per the following schedule:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Date
Distribution Amount
|
March, 2022
|
March 31, 2022
|
April 18, 2022
$0.06875
|
April, 2022
|
April 29, 2022
|
May 16, 2022
$0.06875
|
May, 2022
|
May 31, 2022
|
June 15, 2022
$0.06875
ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220321005817/en/