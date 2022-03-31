Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for March, April and May, 2022

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of March, April and May, 2022 as per the following schedule:

Month

Record Date

Distribution Date

Distribution Amount

March, 2022

March 31, 2022

April 18, 2022

$0.06875

April, 2022

April 29, 2022

May 16, 2022

$0.06875

May, 2022

May 31, 2022

June 15, 2022

$0.06875

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220321005817r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220321005817/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles