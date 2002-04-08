Longboard Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Highly Accomplished Healthcare Executive Randall Kaye, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Randall Kaye as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Philip Perera, who has led the clinical development and medical affairs activities since the launch of Longboard, has retired as CMO while remaining with Longboard in an advisory role.



"On behalf of the board, shareholders, and our employees, I want to thank Phil for his tremendous contributions," said Kevin R. Lind, Longboard’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "His outstanding leadership and deep commitment to the company enabled us to successfully complete LP352’s Phase 1 MAD study and initiate our first clinical trial in patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, while building out the team as we executed on our strategy to separate from Arena Pharmaceuticals. I would like to congratulate him on his retirement and look forward to continuing to access his knowledge of the Company, our product candidates and the tremendous unmet need for patients with neurological diseases.

"At the same time, we are fortunate to have someone with Randall’s skills, vision and operational expertise join at such a pivotal time in our evolution," continued Mr. Lind. "With over 30 years of experience across many different areas of healthcare, specifically with significant clinical development in CNS therapeutic indications, he will be a true asset to our leadership team. We look forward to benefitting from his insights and leadership as we continue advancing our pipeline."

"I am thrilled to join Longboard and look forward to working closely with Longboard’s talented team as we advance our promising neurology-focused pipeline," said Dr. Kaye. "It is a rare opportunity to work on new, potentially differentiated best-in-class programs with the prospect to transform the lives of patients living with these challenging diseases."

Dr. Randall Kaye has over 30 years of experience in the medical field. Prior to joining Longboard, Dr. Kaye was Chief Medical Officer of Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions. Prior to Neurana, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Click Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in digital healthcare innovation, where he was involved in the development of software as a prescription medical treatment for a number of chronic debilitating conditions. Prior to Click, he served as Chief Scientific Officer of SSI Strategy Holdings LLC, where he oversaw clinical development, medical affairs and pharmacovigilance. In conjunction with his role at SSI Strategy, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Earlier in his career, Dr. Kaye held the positions of Chief Medical Officer of Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which was acquired by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., and Vice President, Medical Affairs of Scios Inc. and InterMune, Inc. He also held clinical development and medical affairs positions at Pfizer Inc. Dr. Kaye earned an M.D., M.P.H. and B.S. at George Washington University, completed his pediatric training at UMASS Medical Center and finished his academic training as a postdoctoral Research Fellow at Harvard Medical School.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2c (5-HT2c) receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with a broad range of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, a centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of multiple neurological diseases, and LP143, a centrally acting, full cannabinoid type 2 receptor (CB2) agonist, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Dr. Kaye’s contributions, Longboard’s clinical and preclinical programs, ability to develop and deliver medicines, prospect to transform the lives of patients, and focus. For such statements, Longboard claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Longboard’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Longboard’s forward-looking statements are disclosed in Longboard’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements represent Longboard’s judgment as of the time of this release. Longboard disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

