Absci Appoints Dr. Andreas Busch to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation ( ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced the appointment of Andreas Busch, PhD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Busch is the former EVP and Chief Scientific Officer at Shire Plc and Head of Drug Discovery at Bayer and is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. He brings over twenty years of pharmaceutical industry executive experience in drug discovery R&D leadership positions.



“I’m excited to have Dr. Busch join Absci’s board and to be able to leverage his deep expertise as we continue to revolutionize the biologic drug discovery and development paradigm,” said Sean McClain, founder & CEO of Absci. “Dr. Busch’s appointment is timely as we advance our drug discovery technologies and reach key milestones in pursuit of our vision for fully in-silico design of therapeutic proteins.”

“Absci has a unique and powerful combination of cutting-edge AI and synthetic biology technologies that synergize to enable identification of promising drug candidates with extraordinary efficiency,” said Dr. Busch. “I look forward to helping Absci apply its platform to achieve our shared goal of bringing better drugs to patients faster.”

Previously, Dr. Busch served as Executive Vice President, Head of Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer at Shire Plc. Prior to joining Shire, he held several senior leadership positions in his 13-year tenure at Bayer group, most recently as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Drug Discovery. Earlier in his career, Dr. Busch was Global Head of Cardiovascular Research at Hoechst and Sanofi-Aventis. Dr. Busch has served as a member of numerous Supervisory and Scientific Boards of research institutions and companies, including the German Cancer Research Center, the University of Tübingen, the Max Delbrück Center, and the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Genetics, as well as Takeda and start-up companies, such as Omeicos and BerlinCures. He also holds the title of Extraordinary Professor of Pharmacology at the Johann Wolfgang Goethe-University in Frankfurt, Germany. Dr. Busch received his license to practice Pharmacy and PhD in Pharmacology from the Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-University, Frankfurt. He is the author of over 400 publications and abstracts, and he received the prestigious Sir Bernard Katz and Franz Volhard Awards for his work on renal and cardiac ion channels and transporters.

About Absci

Absci is the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins. We built our Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform to identify novel drug targets, discover optimal biotherapeutic candidates, and generate the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Biotech and pharma innovators partner with us to create the next generation of protein-based drugs, including Bionic™ Proteins containing nonstandard amino acids, and other novel drug designs that may be impossible to make with other technologies. Our goal is to enable the development of better medicines by Translating Ideas into Drugs™. For more information visit www.absci.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @Abscibio, LinkedIn: @absci, and subscribe to our Absci YouTube channel .

Availability of Other Information about Absci

Investors and others should note that we routinely communicate with investors and the public using our website ( www.absci.com ) and our investor relations website (investors.absci.com), including without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts on these websites. The information that we post on these websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, investors, the media, and others interested in Absci are encouraged to review this information on a regular basis. The contents of our website, or any other website that may be accessed from our website, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Absci Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements relating to Absci in this press release that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements containing the words “will,” “aim,” “may,” "pursues," “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,” “enables,” and “intends,” or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding technology development efforts and advancements toward in silico drug design, to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and we make this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. We can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved, and, furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to research development efforts; along with those risks set forth in our most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Absci Investor Contact

[email protected]

Absci Media Contact

[email protected]