E2open Named a Leader in the Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix 2022

E2open (NYSE: ETWO) has been named a leader in the Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix 2022, published by Nucleus Research. Nucleus has named E2open a leader in supply chain planning for the third year in a row, again distinguished as the vendor with the strongest functionality.

The research evaluates supply chain planning vendors based on the value delivered to customers through software functionality and usability. The Nucleus Supply Chain Planning Value Matrix report is designed to help evaluate vendor short lists and choose the solution that delivers the greatest return for a customer’s environment. E2open’s end-to-end supply chain planning solution helps manufacturers connect demand with supply, planning with execution, and partners both upstream and downstream. Utilizing advanced technologies, multi-enterprise data, analytics, and an efficient user experience on a single platform, the intelligent application provides clients with planning accuracy and the ability to sense and respond to disruptions of any size.

According to the Value Matrix report, supply shortages, labor shortages, geopolitical disruptions, and demand fluctuations still plague global supply chains. Organizations require technology to prepare for these unforeseen disruptions. As a result, Supply Chain Planning solutions take center stage as businesses seek to drive efficiencies and impart greater resilience throughout their supply chain processes.

“Companies are experiencing disruption at an unprecedented scale and their dependencies upon global downstream and upstream partners have never been more evident,” said Pawan Joshi, E2open’s executive vice president of product management and strategy. “E2open transcends traditional planning and equips our clients – many of the top brands in the world – with intelligent, critical planning and sensing capabilities spanning their multi-tier ecosystems, to make informed decisions quickly as conditions change throughout the global network. This is essential to reduce risk and enable a more resilient and agile supply chain. We’re pleased to again be recognized by Nucleus as a leader in supply chain planning. The supply chain network is rich with information, much of it with untapped potential for supply chain planning. With every release, E2open unlocks more value from that potential, leveraging advanced technologies like AI and machine learning to deliver improved business results and ongoing innovation.”

In its placement of E2open as a leader in the Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix 2022, Nucleus highlights the following new capabilities from E2open:

New supply sensing analytics featuring predictive analytics, enabling organizations to assess short- and long-term inventory risks across their supply chain network.

The Enhanced Business Planning View improves data visualization and planning accuracy, leveraging an in-memory graph engine to expedite business rule calculations and a tree-structured layout to plan across hierarchies and time periods.

The simulation run feature enables users to run scenarios and understand the impact of potential changes, such as adding a new retail location or supply source.

A new promotion planner user experience improves cross-functional collaboration across sales, marketing, and demand planners.

Enhanced AI/ML forecasting algorithms improve forecast accuracy with fine-tuned machine learning and deep learning algorithms, enabling users to capture revenue opportunities, lower costs, or both.

Download+a+complimentary+copy+of+the+Nucleus+Supply+Chain+Planning+Technology+Value+Matrix+2022 to read the research note and more details on vendor capabilities.

