Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Dodson Engineered Products, Inc.

Core+%26amp%3B+Main%2C+Inc., (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has closed its previously announced acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Dodson Engineered Products, Inc., based in Colorado.

“We are excited to grow our team in the Roaring Fork Valley of Colorado,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. “With their added expertise in the region, we can help enhance their current product offerings, while continuing to provide superior customer service.”

Dodson Engineered Products, Inc. is known for its long history of providing customers with quality products and services. Its skilled team of associates bring over 80 years of collective experience to the company.

“We are pleased to welcome the Dodson associates into the Core & Main family,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “They share our commitment to providing local expertise and their team offers a breadth and depth of waterworks product and service knowledge.”

Founded in 1970, Dodson has consistently delivered the highest level of customer service and value to its customers for over 50 years. Dodson supplies a variety of products to the wholesale and retail markets including water supply, sewage collection and irrigation products. Its local approach to business and professional sales force have kept customers coming back over the years. Dodson’s facility is located in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 300 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

