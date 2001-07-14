Travel + Leisure Co. to Present at the Shareholder Equity Conference

Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) announced today it will present at the upcoming Shareholder Equity Conference, held virtually on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

This conference is set in a fireside chat format with Michael D. Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher Agnew, senior vice president of Investor Relations. The event was created to provide access to retail investors, and participants will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2FShareholder-Equity-Conference.videoshowcase.net or through the Company's website at investor.travelandleisureco.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

The Company’s Investor Presentation with data from the recently reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results can be found on the Travel + Leisure Co. Investor Relations website.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content and travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220321005805/en/