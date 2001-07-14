Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend 17% to $0.07 per Share

Columbus+McKinnon+Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company’s regular quarterly dividend to $0.07 per common share, a $0.01 per common share increase from its previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.06.

The dividend will be payable on or about May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.5 million shares of common stock outstanding.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

