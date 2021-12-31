Humankind Investments LLC Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF,

New Purchases: DVA, AWR, FLO, JBL, PRU, ALL, SJW, TMUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, DaVita Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, , CF Industries Holdings Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Humankind Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Humankind Investments LLC owns 118 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) - 2,296,419 shares, 27.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,700 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 31,170 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,013 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,897 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Humankind Investments LLC initiated holding in DaVita Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32. The stock is now traded at around $111.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC initiated holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $116.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC initiated holding in American States Water Co. The purchase prices were between $87.51 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $94.41. The stock is now traded at around $87.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $134.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 85,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $175.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $589.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $236.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $46.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Humankind Investments LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Humankind Investments LLC sold out a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $91.86 and $106.37, with an estimated average price of $98.32.

Humankind Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.39%. The sale prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $62.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Humankind Investments LLC still held 87,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Humankind Investments LLC reduced to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 24.42%. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $101.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Humankind Investments LLC still held 11,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.