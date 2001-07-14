Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Arco Announces Time Change for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call on March 31, 2022

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced it has changed the time of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 earnings call. To minimize scheduling conflicts amongst our analyst community, the conference call will now be held at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The conference call was previously scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. There is no change to the dial-in information. A press release with the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results will be issued after the market closes on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. An audio replay of the call will be available through April 6, 2022, by dialing +55 (11) 3193-1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.arcoplatform.com%2F.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

