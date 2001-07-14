Gibbs Law Group announces that a Grab+Holdings+Class+Action+Lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who lost money in Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB). Previously, shares of the Southeast Asian rideshare and food delivery app company Grab Holdings dropped over 37% on Thursday, March 3, 2022, after surprising news dropped that the company’s revenue had dropped 44% in its fourth quarter. If you invested in Grab Holdings between November 12, 2021, and March 3, 2022, please contact Gibbs Law Group as soon as possible to learn about your legal rights.

According to their quarterly report, Grab Holdings stated that they had heavily invested in raising incentives to bring in drivers, as the demand for ride-shares grew due to the steadily decreasing threat from the pandemic in recent months. However, despite Grab’s optimistic forecast following the company’s debut in December 2021, revenue plummeted 44% to $122 million in their fourth quarter, widening its lost to $1.1 billion – significantly higher than its $635 million loss a year earlier.

According to an article by CNBC, GRAB funneled a large amount of money into incentives to hold on to its market leader position, and to bring in drivers to “[catch] up in terms of supply”. However as more people started to dine out as the threat from COVID lessened, demand for food delivery services dropped and revenue from Grab’s delivery unit plummeted 98%. Revenue from its mobility unit, which was responsible for 85% of overall sales, declined 27% in their fourth quarter alone.

Grab Holdings went public in December 2021 via a SPAC merger with Altimeter Growth Corp (NASDAQ: AGC). SPACs provide an alternative to the traditional IPO process and serve the primary purpose of raising investor proceeds to eventually acquire a private company. Investors typically buy into a SPAC before it announces, or even decides, which private company it will attempt to acquire. While SPAC investors have the potential to realize significant gains, they are also much more vulnerable to market volatility and other types of fraud.

Following the release of their fourth quarter results, Grab Holdings’ stock plummeted over 37% in intraday trading on Thursday, March 3, 2022, causing significant harm to investors.

