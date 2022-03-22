MicroVision's Leaders to Participate in Webcast Fireside Chat with Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst on March 22, 2022

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, today announced management will participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat discussion hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM ET.

MicroVision's Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Anubhav Verma, Chief Financial Officer, will present for this event and respond to questions from Andres Sheppard, Cantor Fitzgerald's lead equity analyst for Lidar, EV Charging, eVOTL, and Industrial Technology.

The webcast and slide presentation will be live for Cantor Fitzgerald's institutional investor clients. The firm's clients are encouraged to contact their Cantor Fitzgerald representative to register for this event.

An archived, recorded webcast and slide presentation of this event will be accessible on MicroVision's Investor Relations website approximately two hours after the live event under the Events tab at https://ir.microvision.com/events.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/694033/MicroVisions-Leaders-to-Participate-in-Webcast-Fireside-Chat-with-Cantor-Fitzgerald-Analyst-on-March-22-2022



