Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that Asana’s executives will present at the following investor events:

Wolfe Research Virtual "March Madness" Software Conference, March 22, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Fireside Chat hosted by Jefferies on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast will be available on Asana’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 119,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investors.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

