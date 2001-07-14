LOCKHEED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lockheed Martin Corporation on Behalf of Lockheed Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lockheed Martin Corporation (“Lockheed” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LMT) on behalf of Lockheed stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lockheed has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 16, 2022, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. Department of Defense will request 61 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets in its next budget, 33 fewer than previously planned. Bloomberg reported that the proposed reduction follows the “flawed execution of a crucial upgrade of [the F-35’s] software and hardware capabilities that’s estimated to cost $14 billion.”

On this news, Lockheed Martin’s shares declined by $27.33 per share, from $448.67 per share to close at $421.34 per share on March 16, 2022.

