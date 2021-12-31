Third Point, LLC Buys Accenture PLC, Rivian Automotive Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: ACN, RIVN, EXPE, ALGN, HTZ, ZEN, CCK, EQT, COUP, CMCSA, PRM, GRAB, VTYX, OPEN, BWC, RONI, APO, EGGF, HCNE, LITT, AUR,
- Added Positions: AMZN, RH, CTLT, UNH, AES, INTU, DD, IQV, CF, DELL, DHR, TPGY, SMFR, LFG, CANO,
- Reduced Positions: UPST, DIS, ALIT, TDG, PCG, BURL, KVSC, LESL, VAQC,
- Sold Out: INTC, EDR, EDR, FB, V, PSFE, EL, APTV, VMW, TEL, ATVI, SU, ZBH, BKI, DIDI, RTPY, JXN, ASZ, FTCV, RKLB, ACHR, BWCAU, VYGG, UP, AGC, TLGA, BOAC, RONI.U, EGGF.U, HMCO, ZTAQU, LITTU, FWAC, HCNEU, NDAC, TSIB, SVFC, OPCH, TMAC.U, HLAHU, INGN, ARBK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Daniel Loeb
- SentinelOne Inc (S) - 26,712,482 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio.
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 2,900,000 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 77,000,000 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 235,000 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.03%
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $324.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 4,046,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $190.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,307,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $432.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 5,995,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $119.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,304,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3229.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RH (RH)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in RH by 78.33%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $369.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 535,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $107.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,925,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The AES Corp (AES)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in The AES Corp by 53.33%. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $23.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $101.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,244,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
Third Point, LLC added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp by 214.81%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.69, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35.Sold Out: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49.Reduced: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Third Point, LLC reduced to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 67.74%. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.52%. Third Point, LLC still held 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Third Point, LLC reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 51.81%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $138.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.99%. Third Point, LLC still held 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Alight Inc (ALIT)
Third Point, LLC reduced to a holding in Alight Inc by 50.75%. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Third Point, LLC still held 8,372,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Third Point, LLC reduced to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 27.36%. The sale prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $655.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Third Point, LLC still held 326,878 shares as of 2021-12-31.
