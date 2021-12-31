Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Cannell Capital Llc Buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Marqeta Inc, Sells OneSpan Inc, Performant Financial Corp, Tremor International

Jackson, WY, based Investment company Cannell Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, Marqeta Inc, Select Energy Services Inc, CarParts.com Inc, sells OneSpan Inc, Performant Financial Corp, Tremor International, Momentive Global Inc, SandRidge Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannell Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cannell Capital Llc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $619 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CANNELL CAPITAL LLC
  1. North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 2,552,680 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
  2. Franchise Group Inc (FRG) - 613,252 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%
  3. Independence Holding Co (IHC) - 525,086 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%
  4. Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) - 850,901 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  5. Viad Corp (VVI) - 629,185 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.95%
New Purchase: Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM)

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Fathom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,258,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 1,600,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 1,030,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Select Energy Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 2,064,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Newpark Resources Inc (NR)

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Newpark Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $3.69, with an estimated average price of $3.2. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,387,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)

Cannell Capital Llc initiated holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 722,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 236.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $7.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,561,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Taboola.com Ltd by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $5.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 3,395,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: EMCORE Corp (EMKR)

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in EMCORE Corp by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $8.66, with an estimated average price of $7.37. The stock is now traded at around $3.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,631,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI)

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Global Indemnity Group LLC by 410.71%. The purchase prices were between $25 and $26.84, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 159,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)

Cannell Capital Llc added to a holding in Neuronetics Inc by 26.25%. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $6.59, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $3.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,632,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: OneSpan Inc (OSPN)

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in OneSpan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.86 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Sold Out: Momentive Global Inc (MNTV)

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Momentive Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $22.

Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $10.88.

Sold Out: Select Interior Concepts Inc (SIC)

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: GoHealth Inc (GOCO)

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in GoHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $3.32 and $6.14, with an estimated average price of $4.42.

Sold Out: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)

Cannell Capital Llc sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $6 and $8.54, with an estimated average price of $7.34.

Reduced: Performant Financial Corp (PFMT)

Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Performant Financial Corp by 91.73%. The sale prices were between $2.29 and $3.77, with an estimated average price of $2.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.1%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 285,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Tremor International Ltd (TRMR)

Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Tremor International Ltd by 89.51%. The sale prices were between $13.72 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.06%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 77,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: SandRidge Energy Inc (SD)

Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc by 42.3%. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 1,095,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)

Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc by 49.97%. The sale prices were between $2.23 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.54. The stock is now traded at around $1.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 3,108,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Criteo SA (CRTO)

Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Criteo SA by 26.21%. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 496,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)

Cannell Capital Llc reduced to a holding in Arlo Technologies Inc by 21.58%. The sale prices were between $6.23 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Cannell Capital Llc still held 2,470,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.



