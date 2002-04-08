Fobi Launches CheckPoint Venue Access Management Solution With Built In ID Verification

VANCOUVER, B.C. , March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies and profitability, today announced the launch of the CheckPoint Venue Access Management system, together with the newest 2.0 version of their Smart Tap device.



The current conference & event management landscape is largely outdated. With almost entirely manual processes, the current registration and sign-in systems are slow, resource-heavy, and expensive. CheckPoint is a sophisticated, end-to-end system that automates the entire registration and sign-in process for venues and their attendees, digitally transforming this very analog industry.

CheckPoint by Fobi brings contactless self-service check-in to events and venues using Fobi Wallet Passes for ticketing, in a solution that seamlessly integrates with existing hardware and software. Upon arrival, the guest taps their phone on Fobi’s new Smart Tap 2.0 device. This securely reads and decrypts the contents of their wallet pass and communicates with a tablet or PC running Fobi’s browser-based CheckPoint application. The guest’s information is fetched and displayed on the screen, enabling ID verification. The guest’s ID badge can also be automatically printed out.

The entire CheckPoint application is web-based, which removes the need for local installation, and for the support that comes with desktop or tablet applications. It can run on existing hardware, or on Fobi supplied hardware.

Another key benefit of the CheckPoint solution is the ID verification that is built in. ID verification is a huge market and according to a recent report by Markets and Markets is expected to grow from $8.6 Billion in 2021 to $18.6 Billion in 2026 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.

“CheckPoint is the way of the future for verifiable access and entry as it will enable operators to provide a seamless and automated user experience and provide venue operators with the highest level of security for entry to conferences, award shows, government facilities, stadiums, corporate towers or health care facilities. We are now very well positioned as we deliver a true turnkey out-of-the-box verified venue management solution,” said Rob Anson, Fobi CEO.

For more information on CheckPoint, check out our website at www.fobi.ai/checkpoint.

This press release is available on the Fobi website , and also on the Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: [email protected] LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.