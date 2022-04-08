CI Global Asset Management Announces Securityholder Approval of Proposed Mutual Fund and ETF Mergers

CI+Global+Asset+Management (“CI GAM”) announced today that it has received the required securityholder approval to merge 21 mutual funds and six exchange-traded funds.

The mergers were approved at securityholder meetings held this month and will be implemented after the close of business on or about April 8, 2022. Five of the mergers did not require the approval of securityholders.

The mergers, which were first announced in November and December 2021, are part of CI GAM’s strategy to modernize its asset management business. They will result in a streamlined investment fund lineup that aligns with CI GAM’s integrated global investment platform. CI GAM began integrating its former in-house portfolio management boutiques into one team operating under the GI GAM brand in late 2020. The changes ensure that the funds benefit from the full spectrum of resources and global investment expertise at CI GAM, while simplifying CI GAM’s structure and product offering, making it easier for advisors and investors to do business with the company.

Mutual fund mergers

Having obtained the required securityholder approvals, CI GAM will proceed with the following mutual fund mergers:

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund CI American Managers® Corporate Class* CI U.S. Stock Selection Corporate Class* CI Balanced Yield Private Pool Class* CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool CI Canadian All Cap Equity Income Class* CI Canadian Equity Income Class* (to be renamed CI Canadian All Cap Equity Income Class) CI Canadian Equity Income Fund CI Canadian All Cap Equity Income Fund CI Canadian Equity Income Private Pool Class* CI Canadian Equity Private Pool CI Canadian Small/Mid Cap Managed Fund* CI Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity Income Fund CI Conservative Balanced Income Class* CI Canadian Balanced Corporate Class CI Conservative Balanced Income Fund CI Canadian Balanced Fund CI Global Balanced Yield Private Pool CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool CI Global Balanced Yield Private Pool Class* CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool CI Global Dividend Opportunities Class* CI Global Dividend Opportunities Corporate Class CI Global Equity Momentum Private Pool* CI Global Concentrated Equity Private Pool CI Global Value Balanced Fund CI Global Income & Growth Fund CI High Yield Bond Class* CI High Yield Bond Corporate Class CI International Equity Income Private Pool Class* CI International Equity Growth Private Pool CI International Equity Value Private Pool* CI International Equity Growth Private Pool CI Marret Short Duration High Yield Fund* CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund CI North American Small/Mid Cap Equity Private Pool* CI Global Smaller Companies Private Pool CI U.S. Equity Corporate Class* CI U.S. Equity Class CI U.S. Equity Private Pool Class* CI U.S. Equity Private Pool CI U.S. Equity Currency Neutral Private Pool Class* CI U.S. Equity Private Pool *Required securityholder approval.

CI GAM will not be proceeding with the merger of CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class into CI Global Concentrated Equity Private Pool, and CI Global Equity Income Private Pool Class will continue to be offered to investors.

ETF mergers

CI GAM has also obtained the required securityholder approvals for the following ETF mergers:

Terminating ETF Ticker Continuing ETF Ticker CI Active Canadian Dividend ETF* (Common Units) FDV CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (Non-Hedged Units) DGRC CI Core Canadian Equity Income Class ETF (ETF Shares)* CSY CI MSCI Canada Low Risk Weighted ETF* (Common Units) RWC CI Active Credit ETF* (Common Units) CI Active Credit ETF* (US$ Common Units) FAO FAO.U CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF C$ Series) CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF US$ Hedged Series) CGHY CGHY.U CI Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF (Common Units) FAI CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF C$ Series) CINF CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF* (Common Units) CI MSCI USA Low Risk Weighted ETF* (Unhedged Common Units) RWU RWU.B CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (Hedged Units) CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (Non-Hedged Units) DGR DGR.B *Required securityholder approval.

To facilitate the merger of CI Active Credit ETF into CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool, CI GAM is launching ETF C$ Series and ETF US$ Hedged Series units of CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool. As previously announced, these units will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and commence trading under the ticker symbols CGHY and CGHY.U, respectively, on or about April 8, 2022.

The costs and expenses associated with all mergers are being borne by CI GAM, not the mutual funds or ETFs. The management and administration fees or operating expenses, as applicable, of the continuing funds are the same as or lower than the management fees and administration fees or operating expenses, as applicable, of the corresponding terminating fund.

The Independent Review Committee of the funds reviewed the proposed mergers with respect to potential conflict of interest matters and provided its positive recommendation or approval, as applicable, having determined that the changes achieve a fair and reasonable result for each of the funds.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $370.2 billion in total assets as at February 28, 2022.

