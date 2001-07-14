Ecolab Celebrates New Water Stewardship Certifications on World Water Day

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has increased its portfolio of Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certified sites, adding two manufacturing plants in Lerma and Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico and its first-ever platinum certified facility in Taicang, China. The new certifications recognize programs that significantly improve the efficiency of operations, reduce wastewater and mitigate water risks to help deliver a more water-resilient future for local communities.

The AWS is a global collaboration of businesses, NGOs and the public sector to advance the responsible use of freshwater. AWS certification confirms a facility has met the global benchmark for responsible water stewardship, requiring both a holistic commitment to proactive water management and alignment with the AWS+International+Water+Stewardship+Standard. Platinum certification recognizes elite water stewardship practices and performance that exceed the core AWS requirements and deliver significant positive impacts to the local community.

“Global water use, storage and distribution, including the lack of wastewater treatment, contributes 10% of global greenhouse gases. Industry can no longer ignore the vital link between water and climate,” said Ecolab President and CEO Christophe Beck. “Our focus as a global sustainability leader is to demonstrate this connection and help our customers achieve climate and business resilience through smart water management and a reduction in resource use. And that starts within our own operations. We will continue to demonstrate that companies can accelerate their growth while prioritizing superior water stewardship and the health of the planet and people.”

Ecolab’s own commitment to reduce water and climate emissions is an important part of the company’s business and 2030+Impact+Goals. The company aims to restore greater than 50% of water withdrawal, contributing to a local positive water impact, and achieve AWS certification in high-risk watersheds. The elite certification of the company’s China facility and the certification of two Mexico facilities moves Ecolab to more than 25% of its goal and further demonstrates its commitment to action and water stewardship.

“Smart water management is essential to protect the environment and human health in our local communities,” said Ecolab Chief Sustainability Officer Emilio Tenuta. “It is also fundamental to the success of our business.”

Ecolab AWS-certified locations are already delivering impactful results and returns for the business. In 2021, Ecolab’s Lerma facility in Mexico reduced its water use by 12%. Ecolab’s Taicang facility is a zero-process liquid discharge plant and has reduced its water use intensity by 40% since its original AWS certification. And in just two years, the company’s facility in Garyville, Louisiana, has achieved an annual total water reduction of 42 million gallons, equivalent to nearly $500,000 in risk-adjusted cost savings.

For more information on Ecolab’s 2030 Impact Goals and progress to date, visit www.ecolab.com%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2F2030-Impact-Goals. For more information on Ecolab’s commitment to operating sustainably, visit ecolab.com%2Fcorporate-responsibility.

