Planting Hope Granted Whole30 Approved(R) Status for Hope and Sesame(R) and Veggicopia(R) Products

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"),a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce that seven products across two of its brands, Hope and Sesame® and Veggicopia®, have been granted Whole30 Approved® status, including:

Hope and Sesame® Unsweetened Hazelnut Creamer

Hope and Sesame® Unsweetened Vanilla Creamer

Hope and Sesame® Unsweetened Original Creamer

Hope and Sesame® Unsweetened Vanilla Sesame Milk

Hope and Sesame® Unsweetened Original Sesame Milk

Veggicopia® Pitted Green Olives

Veggicopia® Pitted Kalamata Olives

"Having our products Whole30 Approved® speaks to Planting Hope's ever-present commitment to quality nutrition as a core pillar," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "We believe our strong focus on food and beverage innovation helps elevate our products to be both highly nutrient-dense and delicious. We are thrilled to partner with Whole30® and have our products available to those following their program."

"Since April 2009, millions of people have successfully completed the Whole30® program with life-changing results," said Melissa Urban, CEO and Co-founder of Whole30®. "The five newly Whole30 Approved® Hope and Sesame® products are the first sesame-based milks and creamers to meet our program's high standards for nutrition. We can't wait for those undertaking Whole30® to give both the Hope and Sesame® and Veggicopia® products a try, and we're excited to see where Planting Hope will innovate next."

To be granted Whole30 Approved® status, a product must meet the following nine criteria:

No added sugar of any kind, real or artificial

No alcohol

No grains

No legumes (except peas)

No dairy

No unhealthy additives

No replicating dessert or junk food choices

No fruit smoothies or shakes

High quality protein

Whole30® began in 2009 when Melissa Urban blogged about a 30-day life-changing dietary experiment she recently completed. Since then, millions of people have transformed their health, habits and relationship with food through the Whole30® program: eliminating cravings, improving energy and sleep, improving any number of medical symptoms, and losing weight healthfully and sustainably. The Whole30® website currently serves two million unique visitors a month, with readers checking in from more than 100 different countries and has a combined social media base of more than three million combined fans and followers. To learn more and explore the full list of Whole30 Approved® products, visit: www.whole30.com/whole30-approved/.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, the assumption that demand for the Company's product will be sustained or increase in accordance with management's projections, that the Company's current business objectives can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's annual information form dated January 6, 2022, and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

