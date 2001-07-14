Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Conference call & Webcast Details

Date: Tuesday, March 29th

Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gpu89sxf

Toll Free: (877) 316-5293

International: (631) 291-4526

ID Number: 7567637

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors/ Media section of Infinity’s website at www.infi.com and will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.+(“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-4 is a frontline mTNBC randomized, double-blind, pivotal trial the Company expects to initiate by the end of 2022. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in frontline advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in frontline TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in frontline RCC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-P is a platform study to evaluate eganelisib across various solid tumor indications, which the Company expects to initiate on a rolling basis in 3Q 2022. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC.

Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.

Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

