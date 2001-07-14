Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Conference call & Webcast Details

Date: Tuesday, March 29th
Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fgpu89sxf+%0A
Toll Free: (877) 316-5293
International: (631) 291-4526
ID Number: 7567637

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors/ Media section of Infinity’s website at www.infi.com and will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days following the event.

About Infinity and Eganelisib
Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.+(“Infinity” or the “Company”), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-4 is a frontline mTNBC randomized, double-blind, pivotal trial the Company expects to initiate by the end of 2022. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in frontline advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in frontline TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in frontline RCC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-P is a platform study to evaluate eganelisib across various solid tumor indications, which the Company expects to initiate on a rolling basis in 3Q 2022. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Tecentriq® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.
Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC.
Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol Myers Squibb.
Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220322005259r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220322005259/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles